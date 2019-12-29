Advanced search

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

PUBLISHED: 07:01 31 December 2019

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

Archant

In his new year message Seaton Town Mayor Ken Beer predicts real progress for the town in 2020.

He writes: "Another exciting year ahead with D day weekend celebrations, cyclefest and the grizzly race together with the usual markets.

"A completely new website is being developed to promote Seaton to encourage visitors to Seaton and also increase footfall in all areas of the town.

"With the town shops being repainted and the start of the Seafront development the town will be busier when Seaton is proclaimed 'coach frinedly'

"Attention is being paid to repainting street furniture and lamp posts together with extra effort is going into weed control and the planting of the flower beds.

"With all the efforts of the Tramway with their new stops on the famous wetlands and the Jurassic centre's new exhibits the town, our town, will be very busy.

"With elections for two new councillors at the beginning of the year this offers potential for new ideas and any applications should be lodged at the council offices at marshlands, Seaton.

"Wishing you all a prosperous 2020."

