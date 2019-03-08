Mayor pleads for more members of the public to attend council meetings

The mayor of Honiton has told the Herald he hopes more members of the public attend council meeting so they can see first-hand the hard work dignitaries are doing.

Councillor John Zarczynski, who has reclaimed the chain following his previous stint as mayor, said he feels 'privileged' to have taken the chair of Honiton Town Council for another term.

Mr Zarczynski was voted into the role unopposed at a meeting of Honiton Town Council in May, despite calls by Cllr Caroline Kolek, a former mayor herself, for another dignitary to stand for the seat to make it a 'fair election'.

He said: "During my first term as mayor in 2017, I was faced with staff shortages when I took office.

"There were also councillor resignations due to unjust criticism of Honiton Town Council.

"As mayor, I had to get my priorities right by firstly addressing outstanding business relating to councils finances and contractual agreements.

"The work I started during my term as mayor in 2017 has been ongoing throughout 2018 and I look forward to all outstanding business being finalised during my second term in office."

Mr Zarcysnki said he was disappointed that councillor vacancies were not filled during this year's elections.

Honiton Town Council witnessed an exodus of three councillors before this year's elections.

Former mayor Henry Brown, Sheila Edwards and Daniel Jefferson left the authority, with just one new face, Colin Hattle-Spence, coming in.

Mike Jones also quit the authority on its first meeting held since voters took to the polls.

At present, the council has six vacancies.

Mr Zarczynksi said: "I and my fellow councillors look forward to welcoming new councillors to serve on the council during 2019.

"I wish to assure members of the public that councillors have and are working hard for the good of the town.

"Unfortunately, much of the work has gone unpublicised in the local press.

"I also welcome more members of the public to attend council's monthly meetings so the public have a more informed understanding how council works and all the hard work councillors are doing for the good of the town."