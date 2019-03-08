Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mayor pleads for more members of the public to attend council meetings

PUBLISHED: 14:32 30 May 2019

Honiton Mayor John Zarczynski. Ref mhh 30 17TI 8227. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Mayor John Zarczynski. Ref mhh 30 17TI 8227. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The mayor of Honiton has told the Herald he hopes more members of the public attend council meeting so they can see first-hand the hard work dignitaries are doing.

Councillor John Zarczynski, who has reclaimed the chain following his previous stint as mayor, said he feels 'privileged' to have taken the chair of Honiton Town Council for another term.

Mr Zarczynski was voted into the role unopposed at a meeting of Honiton Town Council in May, despite calls by Cllr Caroline Kolek, a former mayor herself, for another dignitary to stand for the seat to make it a 'fair election'.

He said: "During my first term as mayor in 2017, I was faced with staff shortages when I took office.

"There were also councillor resignations due to unjust criticism of Honiton Town Council.

"As mayor, I had to get my priorities right by firstly addressing outstanding business relating to councils finances and contractual agreements.

"The work I started during my term as mayor in 2017 has been ongoing throughout 2018 and I look forward to all outstanding business being finalised during my second term in office."

Mr Zarcysnki said he was disappointed that councillor vacancies were not filled during this year's elections.

Honiton Town Council witnessed an exodus of three councillors before this year's elections.

Former mayor Henry Brown, Sheila Edwards and Daniel Jefferson left the authority, with just one new face, Colin Hattle-Spence, coming in.

Mike Jones also quit the authority on its first meeting held since voters took to the polls.

At present, the council has six vacancies.

Mr Zarczynksi said: "I and my fellow councillors look forward to welcoming new councillors to serve on the council during 2019.

"I wish to assure members of the public that councillors have and are working hard for the good of the town.

"Unfortunately, much of the work has gone unpublicised in the local press.

"I also welcome more members of the public to attend council's monthly meetings so the public have a more informed understanding how council works and all the hard work councillors are doing for the good of the town."

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man threatening to harm himself prompts large police response in Cranbrook

Police were called out to an address in Cranbrook on Sunday. Picture: Beth Sharp

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man threatening to harm himself prompts large police response in Cranbrook

Police were called out to an address in Cranbrook on Sunday. Picture: Beth Sharp

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Gift of photo equipment for lifeboat team

Authors Fanny and Gay present the photographic equipment to Lyme Regis lifeboat crew member Dave Holland. Picture Richard Horobin

Chardstock bowlers host first-time visitors Combe Martin

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Whimple captain aiming for top half after Braunton win

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper

AVRS Graham Newton qualifies to run with national half marathon squad in September

Running

Honiton Texas Scramble success for Thomas, Rogers and Stockley

golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists