Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed
PUBLISHED: 08:20 15 May 2020
Lyme Regis Town Council car parks and public toilets are to remain closed for the time being.
Mayor Cllr Brian Larcombe said they would stay shut ‘pending review’.
He added: “It seems sensible to align our facilities with Dorset Council’s and their announcement that they are keeping their toilets and car parks closed in Lyme Regis.
“They are reviewing their position on Tuesday, May 19, and we will do the same.”
