Advanced search

Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed

PUBLISHED: 08:20 15 May 2020

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Lyme Regis Town Council car parks and public toilets are to remain closed for the time being.

Mayor Cllr Brian Larcombe said they would stay shut ‘pending review’.

He added: “It seems sensible to align our facilities with Dorset Council’s and their announcement that they are keeping their toilets and car parks closed in Lyme Regis.

“They are reviewing their position on Tuesday, May 19, and we will do the same.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson

Ottery St Mary chairman speaks about exciting developments at the club

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Sidbury Tennis Club reopen courts

Close up view of tennis racket and balls on the clay tennis court
Drive 24