Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Lyme Regis Town Council car parks and public toilets are to remain closed for the time being.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor Cllr Brian Larcombe said they would stay shut ‘pending review’.

He added: “It seems sensible to align our facilities with Dorset Council’s and their announcement that they are keeping their toilets and car parks closed in Lyme Regis.

“They are reviewing their position on Tuesday, May 19, and we will do the same.”