Axminster mayor’s new year message

Encouraging more people to attend town council meetings is one of Axminster mayor Anni Young's main aims for 2020.

She will also continue to champion moves to make the town carbon neutral.

In her new year message to Herald readers she writes: "Here we are at the start of a new year and as always wondering what opportunities and challenges a new year will bring.

"Last year Axminster Town Council declared a climate emergency and I think this is going to be our biggest challenge going forward.

"We will try to move Axminster to a place where we are carbon neutral.

"It is a challenge that we will all have to address individually and the town council hopes to lead the way wherever we can and provide information and advice as to how we can all play our part.

"Another initiative is our New 2 Axminster and we will be holding coffee mornings for anyone who has just moved here to come along for a coffee, some cake and a chance to meet people. The next one is on February 28.

"My biggest wish as mayor is to encourage more people to come to the monthly town council meetings which are held at the Guildhall on the second Monday of the month at 7pm.

"This is your opportunity to come and talk to the council in public forum and tell us what matters to you, what you think we should be doing.

"Sadly, one of the conundrums of the council is that every decision we make will please some and displease others!

"All I can hope is that we get it right for everyone sometimes.

"I would also like to take a moment to thank all the councillors who give up so much of their time and are committed to trying to do the best for Axminster.

"Also, thanks to all the staff who always go above and beyond in their dedication to serving the town council and the residents, and on a personal level for all the support they have given me.

"In closing, I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year.

"I hope that the town council can serve our community and continue to make improvements that will enhance the town and remind us that we are lucky to live in such a beautiful town in a beautiful county."