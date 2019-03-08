Plans in the pipeline to install giant maze at Honiton garden centre

A huge maize maze will be installed behind a Honiton garden centre next year - giving children and parents a fun activity to do during the summer.

Combe Garden Centre has officially announced the plans, with the maze expected to be planted, and fully grown, by the start of the summer holiday.

James Trevett, manager of the garden centre, said the idea was that of Combe Estate.

Mr Trevett said: "We will get a tractor which will plug plant and leave a maze behind.

"It will be ready by the summer and a way to raise money for local causes - we'll ask for a voluntary donation for access it."

The maize left over will be harvested and used as animal feed at Combe Estate's farm.

If all goes to plan, the planting will be plugged by the end of February and fully grown by the beginning of the summer holiday.

The announcement was made as the garden centre celebrates its first year in business.

The much-anticipated centre was hit by delays during its build, after an initial site excavation unearthed a section of a Bronze Age settlement dating back more than 3,000 years.

Large postholes believed to represent the former gateway to the enclosure and the remains of roundhouses were discovered by builders - an important historical find announced more than 20 years after the enclosed settlement was discovered during works to build the A30.

Mr Trevett said the uptake from the Honiton community, following Combe Garden Centre's opening, was incredible - and that has been reflected in the firm's operations.

He said: "We have created more job roles than anticipated.

"When you are starting from nothing, it's really hard to gauge where exactly we are going to be.

"The first six months surprised us with the local demand."

Mr Trevett and his team visit local trade shows to ensure they are clued up on the latest products, but also maintain strong links with local sellers and the community.

"On a weekly basis, we give at least ten raffle prizes," he said.

"We want to make sure we remain community focused. The community is everything."

Combe Garden Centre is now gearing up for its Santa's Grotto.

The man in red will be visiting the centre on select weekends in December, and be greeting children from a life-size train.

Call 01404 515600 for more.