Meals on Wheels service launched by Upottery football manager

PUBLISHED: 15:34 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 30 March 2020

Dan Prettejohn has launched a meals on wheels service for the vulnerable. Stock image courtesy of Getty Images.

Archant

An man has launched a meals-on-wheels service after closing his Churchinford Pub amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dan Prettejohn, who also manages Upottery Football Club, says the food delivery scheme at the York Inn will be specifically targeted at the vulnerable who are self-isolating at home.

He said: “He says: “It seemed the natural thing to do. As a pub business we are very much at the heart of the community and we are serving a considerable number of local folk with a daily meal and doing it all at cost. It’s delivered to their doors in line with the government guidelines and running smoothly so far.”

A weekly menu has been drawn up, including vegetarian options.

The York Inn is now readying up to hold a ‘stay at home race night’.

The event will be held on April 5 from 7.30pm.

More details about the race night can be found on the York Inn’s Facebook page.

