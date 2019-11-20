Breaking

LIVE: Medical incident closes Honiton supermarket

Tesco, in Battishorne Way. Picture: Google Archant

A Honiton supermarket has been closed this afternoon (Wednesday) after a customer was taken ill.

Tesco, in Battishorne Way, has been closed by bosses following the medical incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported the prescence of Devon Air Ambulance at the supermarket.

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, commuity manager at Tesco Honiton, said: "There is a customer who has been taken very poorly and we are currently dealing with the emergency services.

"For the purposes of the customer and their family, we have taken the decision to close the store until further notice."

South West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.