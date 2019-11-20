Advanced search

Breaking

LIVE: Medical incident closes Honiton supermarket

PUBLISHED: 13:24 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 20 November 2019

Tesco, in Battishorne Way. Picture: Google

Tesco, in Battishorne Way. Picture: Google

Archant

A Honiton supermarket has been closed this afternoon (Wednesday) after a customer was taken ill.

Tesco, in Battishorne Way, has been closed by bosses following the medical incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported the prescence of Devon Air Ambulance at the supermarket.

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, commuity manager at Tesco Honiton, said: "There is a customer who has been taken very poorly and we are currently dealing with the emergency services.

"For the purposes of the customer and their family, we have taken the decision to close the store until further notice."

South West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Former Axminster businessman hopes his festive number will hit the charts

Antony Chipperfield performing Snowballs Not Cannonballs. Picture: Antony Chipperfield

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Former Axminster businessman hopes his festive number will hit the charts

Antony Chipperfield performing Snowballs Not Cannonballs. Picture: Antony Chipperfield

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

LIVE: Medical incident closes Honiton supermarket

Tesco, in Battishorne Way. Picture: Google

Honiton Under 7s on the hunt for new players

Rugby ball.

Axe Cliff Golf - Terry Atkins wins Wednesday’s Roll-up

Golf generic picture

Honiton Under 8s enjoy home meeting with Teignmouth

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Teignmouth. Picture HONITON RFC

Teenagers get a trip aboard Lyme Lifeboat

The five youngsters pictured at the front of the lifeboat with crew members. Picture: Seb Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists