Advanced search

Video

Mediterranean warmth, charm and intrigue arrives in autumnal Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 November 2019

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Archant

It may be wet and dark outside but Axminster Musical Theatre is aiming to lift the spirits with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical TheatreMembers of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Axminster Musical Theatre is aiming to provide a pick-me-up experiences to counteract the wet autumn evenings.

The cast and crew of Axminster Musical Theatre's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels are almost ready to light up these November nights with the bright sunshine, the clear air and the golden sand of the French Riviera.

A spokesman said: "Autumn. It's cold, wet, windy and dark. You're just back from work; tired, possibly hungry, definitely in need of a pick-me-up.

"As the day is winding down, no matter the weather, some people willingly venture out again to spend the evening hours working their socks off. And all to bring us that pick-me-up, the lift that our spirits need.

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical TheatreMembers of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

"The show breathes new life into the original 1988 film, a tale of competing con artists in the south of France that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

"The script is sharp, the music sassy, and the twists and turns of this comedy romp will leave you with a grin on your face and a smile in your heart."

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, November 23.

Evening performances begin at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical TheatreMembers of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.axmt.co.uk/book-online

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony

A pupil lays a cross at the war memorial during Axminster's Act of Remembrance. Picture Chris Carson

Superfast broadband public consultation launched

You may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset. Picture: Alpha Stock Images.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony

A pupil lays a cross at the war memorial during Axminster's Act of Remembrance. Picture Chris Carson

Superfast broadband public consultation launched

You may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset. Picture: Alpha Stock Images.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony

A pupil lays a cross at the war memorial during Axminster's Act of Remembrance. Picture Chris Carson

Cranbrook net six and make winning start to league life at the Education Campus

Cranbrook at home to Devon Yeoman. Ref mhsp 46 19TI 3722. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC ladies’ st XI win top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Chard continue their unbeaten streak with an away win at Saltash.

Rugby ball.

Mediterranean warmth, charm and intrigue arrives in autumnal Axminster

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists