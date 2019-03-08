Video

Mediterranean warmth, charm and intrigue arrives in autumnal Axminster

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

It may be wet and dark outside but Axminster Musical Theatre is aiming to lift the spirits with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Axminster Musical Theatre is aiming to provide a pick-me-up experiences to counteract the wet autumn evenings.

The cast and crew of Axminster Musical Theatre's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels are almost ready to light up these November nights with the bright sunshine, the clear air and the golden sand of the French Riviera.

A spokesman said: "Autumn. It's cold, wet, windy and dark. You're just back from work; tired, possibly hungry, definitely in need of a pick-me-up.

"As the day is winding down, no matter the weather, some people willingly venture out again to spend the evening hours working their socks off. And all to bring us that pick-me-up, the lift that our spirits need.



"The show breathes new life into the original 1988 film, a tale of competing con artists in the south of France that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

"The script is sharp, the music sassy, and the twists and turns of this comedy romp will leave you with a grin on your face and a smile in your heart."

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, November 23.

Evening performances begin at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.



Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.axmt.co.uk/book-online