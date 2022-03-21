Live wrestling is coming to Honiton this April

Team Megaslam, include Megaslam champion, Action Man Stixx and Italian Heavyweight Massimo. Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, The Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes. - Credit: BRIGHTFLAME Photography

Megaslam Wrestling is coming to Honiton next month, as part of their 2022 UK tour.

Two teams will battle on the evening of Monday, April 11, at the Beehive Honiton for the Megaslam championship.

Team Megaslam, include Megaslam champion, Action Man Stixx, Italian Heavyweight Massimo as well as other acts who will be revealed on the night.

On the opposing team is Team Nasty members Colt Miles as well as heavyweight king Mickey Barnes. who will also reveal special guests on the night.

Team Megaslam will battle it out with Team Nasty in a series of matches. The rounds include the Megaslam championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and the main event.

The event is part of the 2022 live tour, visiting venues around the UK and the Isle of Mann throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We are all extremely excited to be heading to Devon. The area has been a firm favourite for a number of years and we are delighted to be bringing the show to Honiton as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide.

"The 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date and Devon families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches.

"The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back".

Doors open at 7 pm, for a 7.30 pm start. Tickets are available at www.beehivehoniton.co.uk.