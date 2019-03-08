All aboard the cream tea special!

Members of Coly Ridge Probus Club take a tram ride with their president at the controls

A ride on Seaton Tramway ended with a cream tea for members of the Coly Ridge Probus Club on Thursday (July 11).

Thirty members and guests boarded their own reserved tram at Colyford station adjacent to their usual meeting place at the White Hart Inn.

Club president Brian Lowing - who is also a volunteer driver on the tramway - took the controls and the party travelled down the line, past Seaton Wetlands Nature Reserve and alongside the Axe Estuary, before arriving at Seaton Station.

After a quick turnround they went back up the full length of the three-mile line to Colyton for a tour of the station and a cream tea in the Garden Room.

"It was a very enjoyable afternoon," said Brian. "I would recommend a trip like this for any social group or large party. Even if you do not have a tram driver in your club it's still a great experience and not as expensive as you might think to have your own dedicated tram and driver."

Coly Ridge Probus Club meet twice a month in Colyford and welcomes members from Colyton, Colyford and all surrounding areas. For further details contact Brian on 07501 346259.