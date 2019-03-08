Advanced search

Digital Decoded

All aboard the cream tea special!

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 July 2019

Members of Coly Ridge Probus Club take a tram ride with their president at the controls

A ride on Seaton Tramway ended with a cream tea for members of the Coly Ridge Probus Club on Thursday (July 11).

Thirty members and guests boarded their own reserved tram at Colyford station adjacent to their usual meeting place at the White Hart Inn.

Club president Brian Lowing - who is also a volunteer driver on the tramway - took the controls and the party travelled down the line, past Seaton Wetlands Nature Reserve and alongside the Axe Estuary, before arriving at Seaton Station.

After a quick turnround they went back up the full length of the three-mile line to Colyton for a tour of the station and a cream tea in the Garden Room.

"It was a very enjoyable afternoon," said Brian. "I would recommend a trip like this for any social group or large party. Even if you do not have a tram driver in your club it's still a great experience and not as expensive as you might think to have your own dedicated tram and driver."

Coly Ridge Probus Club meet twice a month in Colyford and welcomes members from Colyton, Colyford and all surrounding areas. For further details contact Brian on 07501 346259.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish backs Boris for Tory leadership

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish backs Boris for Tory leadership

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

All aboard the cream tea special!

Restaurant refused permission to open new eatery in Honiton - just across the road from its old place

The former Istanbul Turkish Restaurant in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the Haytor Heller

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists