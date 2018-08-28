Festive fun for memory cafes in Colyton and Colyford

Colyford Memory Cafe members make table decorations. Pictue Graham Jones Archant

Members also get some serious advice from a local police officer

Members of the memory cafes at Colyton and Colyford enjoyed some festive fun during the recent holidays.

At Colyford they made table decorations while at Colyton they began the New Year with some energetic seated exercise to music, followed by some focused group concentration over jig-saw puzzles and a foodie anagram puzzle.

PC Adam Speers joined the group to give information about the Herbert Protocol. This is a relatively new initiative of the Police Service which enables families and carers to share critical information about vulnerable people, in case they go missing.

The photographic ID and key information helps police to target their searches more effectively.

There is no Café at Colyford this month. The next session in on February 20.

At Colyton on February 6, members plan to enjoy some more puzzles and games, and welcome Elaine Squires from ‘Drink Wise, Age Well’.

The Memory Café welcomes anyone who is looking for company, a change of scene and some interesting activity to keep body and brain active. The volunteers are all Dementia Friends, able to listen sympathetically and talk through the challenges of living with dementia and to offer contact details of agencies able to provide expert advice and support.

All are assured of a friendly welcome and a cup of tea and homemade cake, and, most importantly, an afternoon of fun and laughter. Transport for Colyton and Colyford residents is available through LINK community transport service 0300 123 3345.

We warmly welcome both occasional visitors and regular members. For more information, ring Sue Whitell 01297 599477.