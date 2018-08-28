Advanced search

Axminster Rotarians back campaign to save Arc

PUBLISHED: 07:01 22 December 2018

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Archant

Members collect cash towards the £30k appeal to save the vital counselling service.

Axminster Rotary Club has joined the campaign to save the locally based Arc counselling service.

Members were outside Tesco during the week collecting money for the charity.

Arc which provides vital counselling for people in crisis is in danger of folding.

In a desperate bid for survival, it has launched an urgent appeal to raise £30,000 by January.

For the past 12 years it has been providing Axminster Medical Practice with a free counselling service for patients in distress.

It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses.

The service is led by two accredited psychotherapists and each session costs Arc about £45, but patients are charged nothing. The charity is totally self-funded and gets no money from the NHS or Government.

GPs at Axminster Medical Practice are demonstrating their belief in the work of Arc by committing £20,000 of funding - £10,000 now and a further £10,000 over the following two years.

Arc founder, Catherine Davies, said: “We need money now. In order to make your donations and save the service, please visit our JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/arc-axminster or drop a donation into the Friends of Arc shop on Chard Street or post it to Friends of Arc, Chard Rd, Axminster EX13 5DL.

“Please make cheques payable to ARC. Every donation, however small, will help Arc to help someone in crisis this Christmas and help ensure the longevity of the service.”

