Artists brush up their portrait painting skills

James Budden, sitter John Ombler and the finished portrait. Pictrure LRAS Archant

Lyme society’s final meeting of the current season

Lyme Regis Art Society’s demonstrator James Budden told members not to expect success when creating a portrait.

But he proved himself mistaken, creating -in half an hour - a stunning image that captured not only the likeness but the very essence of his sitter.

Earlier he took the group through figure drawing, mapping out the main points of the skeleton in triangles before building the figure around them.

He used the same technique with his portrait, first creating an accurately measured framework of facial bones explaining every move and thought process as he did so.

Lyme Regis Art Society usually meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm from September until the end of March. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

This was its last meeting before the summer break but it will be holding its annual exhibition in The Town Mill Malthouse Gallery from May 25 to June 5 with free admission.

For further details, contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/