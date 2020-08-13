Advanced search

Women’s 15,000ft charity skydive over Dunkeswell

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 August 2020

Ted Espir with Ali - one of the music therapists who helped his recovery. Picture: Supplied

Ted Espir with Ali - one of the music therapists who helped his recovery. Picture: Supplied

Archant

An East Devon man whose recovery from a rare medical condition was helped by music therapy is raising funds so the service can continue.

Louis ‘Ted’ Espir, who lives at Tolcis, near Membury, developed Guillain-Barré syndrome last year.

He became an in-patient at the Somerset Neurology Rehabilitation Centre and during his intensive treatment received music therapy which had a profound impact on him - physically and mentally.

Mr Espir is safe and recovering at home, but sadly the music therapists have lost their funding during Covid-19 and are unable to offer help for patients.

Now Ted’s daughter Sarah and Helen Armstrong-Smith, the health care assistant who assisted his rehabilitation, are planning a 15,000ft skydive to raise money and also launching a crowdfunding appeal.

Said Sarah: “We hope to raise £6,000 - enough to provide music therapy treatment for six months.

Sarah’s skydive is on Saturday (August 15) and Helen’s is on Saturday, August 29.

The JustGiving page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thank-you-for-the-music

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge ?

Racing Point's Lance Stroll during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Exeter Chiefs chairman warns clubs will struggle without supporters being allowed into matches

Exeter Chiefs

Women’s 15,000ft charity skydive over Dunkeswell

Ted Espir with Ali - one of the music therapists who helped his recovery. Picture: Supplied

Devon see off Dorset at a ‘sizzling’ Sidmouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Sidbury Juniors enjoy entertaining meeting with Honiton

One of the Sidbury girls cricket teams line up for a socially distanced picture. Picture SIDBURY CC