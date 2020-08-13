Women’s 15,000ft charity skydive over Dunkeswell

Ted Espir with Ali - one of the music therapists who helped his recovery. Picture: Supplied Archant

An East Devon man whose recovery from a rare medical condition was helped by music therapy is raising funds so the service can continue.

Louis ‘Ted’ Espir, who lives at Tolcis, near Membury, developed Guillain-Barré syndrome last year.

He became an in-patient at the Somerset Neurology Rehabilitation Centre and during his intensive treatment received music therapy which had a profound impact on him - physically and mentally.

Mr Espir is safe and recovering at home, but sadly the music therapists have lost their funding during Covid-19 and are unable to offer help for patients.

Now Ted’s daughter Sarah and Helen Armstrong-Smith, the health care assistant who assisted his rehabilitation, are planning a 15,000ft skydive to raise money and also launching a crowdfunding appeal.

Said Sarah: “We hope to raise £6,000 - enough to provide music therapy treatment for six months.

Sarah’s skydive is on Saturday (August 15) and Helen’s is on Saturday, August 29.

The JustGiving page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thank-you-for-the-music