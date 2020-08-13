Women’s 15,000ft charity skydive over Dunkeswell
PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 August 2020
Archant
An East Devon man whose recovery from a rare medical condition was helped by music therapy is raising funds so the service can continue.
Louis ‘Ted’ Espir, who lives at Tolcis, near Membury, developed Guillain-Barré syndrome last year.
He became an in-patient at the Somerset Neurology Rehabilitation Centre and during his intensive treatment received music therapy which had a profound impact on him - physically and mentally.
Mr Espir is safe and recovering at home, but sadly the music therapists have lost their funding during Covid-19 and are unable to offer help for patients.
Now Ted’s daughter Sarah and Helen Armstrong-Smith, the health care assistant who assisted his rehabilitation, are planning a 15,000ft skydive to raise money and also launching a crowdfunding appeal.
Said Sarah: “We hope to raise £6,000 - enough to provide music therapy treatment for six months.
Sarah’s skydive is on Saturday (August 15) and Helen’s is on Saturday, August 29.
The JustGiving page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thank-you-for-the-music
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.