Membury Merrymakers bring Alice to the stage

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Membury Merrymakers entertained the audience with their production of Alice.

Membury Village Hall was a scene of merriment and laughter when the annual pantomime was staged there last week.

The Membury Merrymakers put on their production of Alice, adding their own twist to the Lewis Carroll tale.

Under the direction of Jakki Henderson, the cast led the audience through Alice's adventures in Wonderland, meeting a variety characters as the plot developed.

The story revolved around Alice being falsely accused of stealing various things along the way and the efforts of her friends to prove her innocence and find the real culprit.

The lead role of Alice was played by Lily Purchase and she was backed up by a large cast, with many strong performances to keep the story flowing.

Many hours of preparation had gone into the show, with the artwork setting the scenes in the limited space available, and brightly coloured costumes adding to the effect.

At the end of the production, there was a real buzz in the hall as the audience reflected on an enjoyable evening.

