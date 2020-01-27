Advanced search

Gallery

Membury Merrymakers bring Alice to the stage

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Membury Merrymakers entertained the audience with their production of Alice.

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

Membury Village Hall was a scene of merriment and laughter when the annual pantomime was staged there last week.

The Membury Merrymakers put on their production of Alice, adding their own twist to the Lewis Carroll tale.

Under the direction of Jakki Henderson, the cast led the audience through Alice's adventures in Wonderland, meeting a variety characters as the plot developed.

The story revolved around Alice being falsely accused of stealing various things along the way and the efforts of her friends to prove her innocence and find the real culprit.

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

The lead role of Alice was played by Lily Purchase and she was backed up by a large cast, with many strong performances to keep the story flowing.

Many hours of preparation had gone into the show, with the artwork setting the scenes in the limited space available, and brightly coloured costumes adding to the effect.

At the end of the production, there was a real buzz in the hall as the audience reflected on an enjoyable evening.

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

A scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew ColeyA scene from Membury Merrymakers' production of Alice. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sophie Keech stages epic fight back at pre-qualifier after an injury filled 2019

Sophie Keech has enjoyed a good start to 2020. Picture: LISA KEECH

AVRs take on the Blackdown Beast alongside Morris Dancers

Patrick Devine-Wright at the Slaughterford nine cross country race. Picture: AVR

Honiton ladies three-ball team competition joy for trio

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Chard get walkover win into Somerset Vase Cup semi-finals

Rugby ball.

Upottery suffer more home woe as they are beaten by Seaton Town

Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6678. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24