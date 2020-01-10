Advanced search

Membury MerryMakers prepare for panto fun with Alice

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 January 2020

The Membury MerryMakers present Alice! Picture: The Membury MerryMakers

Pantomime fans can go along to Membury toward the end of the month to enjoy the annual tradition.

The Membury MerryMakers are nearing the end of their rehearsals as they prepare to present their brand new, fun packed, mad as a box of frogs, pantomime - Alice

The group is well known in the area, with each of its pantomimes having strong local links to entertain those who go along to watch.

This year, the plot revolves around poor Alice, who finds herself back in Wonderland and falsely accused of thievery.

But who is the real thief and what will they steal next?

Can White Rabbit and his friends help save the day?

Or will it be 'Awf with her head!' If Queen Aorta gets her way?

A spokesman for the group said: "We're all mad around here, so it's anyone's guess!

"Please do come along and help Alice out of a very, deep hole."

The production of Alice runs from Thursday, January 23, to Saturday, January 25th, at Membury Village Hall.

For all enquiries, call 01404 881036.

