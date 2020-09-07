Membury Neighbourhood Plan ready to be adopted after backing from villagers

Membury village. Picture Google Maps. Archant

Membury Neighbourhood Plan has reached its final stage of adoption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It follows the successful village referendum which was held in March and was approved by 81per cent of those who voted.

The plan has been developed over a number of years through the hard work and dedication of the parish council’s neighbourhood plan steering group.

The plan sets out policies for the future of areas to help inform decisions about land use and planning applications.

Membury neighbourhood plan was formally adopted by East Devon District Council (EDDC) in April.

Cllr Dan Ledger said: “A neighbourhood plan is a long and arduous process but one that has long lasting benefits to the community it serves.

“It gives weight to the voice of the community within planning policy and allows them to set out a positive vision of how they wish to see the community develop.

“The plan will help protect the village against inappropriate development, whilst encouraging activity which supports and enhances the wonderful natural environment of the area.”

East Devon currently has 18 adopted neighbourhood plans and a further 20 plans at various stages of development. Once adopted, neighbourhood plans form part of the suite of statutory development plan documents, together with the East Devon Local Plan.

The Membury plan is available to view on the district council’s website, together with further information about neighbourhood planning across the district. The website link is https://eastdevon.gov.uk/planning/planning-policy/neighbourhood-and-community-plans/

The district council is keen to continue supporting the progression of neighbourhood planning work as far as is possible in the current circumstances.

Parishes and groups needing help with neighbourhood plans can contact the council’s new neighbourhood planning officer Angela King through email at aking@eastdevon.gov.uk or by calling 01395 571740.

* East Devon District Council has also approved the Otterton neighbourhood plan as a robust and positive document and has recommended it to go forward for a referendum.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the referendum asking the parish to adopt the plan cannot be held until next year.

However, as the district council has recommended the plan and it has been the subject of significant public consultation and an independent examination, the proposals now have significant weight in any decisions about development in the parish..