Focus is on camera club’s work

Colour print of the year by Lycia Moore. LYCIA MOORE

Honiton photography enthusiasts hold their annual dinner and presentation evening

Pictured with their trophies are (l to r) Nick Boggan, Lynda Piper, Diana Wynn, Lycia Moore, Leslie Moore and Judith Stephens. Picture: Dave Withy. Pictured with their trophies are (l to r) Nick Boggan, Lynda Piper, Diana Wynn, Lycia Moore, Leslie Moore and Judith Stephens. Picture: Dave Withy.

Photography enthusiasts were commended for some outstanding pictures when Honiton Camera Club held its annual dinner and presentation evening.

The event took place at Sidbury Mill, courtesy of John and Judith Stephens.

It was the culmination of the club's activities where trophies and certificates were awarded to members for the best photographs in the various internal competitions that had been held since September.

Kath McKnight, the club's chairman said: "Our club is open to anyone with an interest in photography and we welcome new members of all abilities, with the club starting back after the summer break at 7.30pm on Friday, September 13. We meet fortnightly at the Methodist Church, Chapel Street - off New Street."

Digitally projected image of the year - Dressed to Kill by Nick Boggan. Digitally projected image of the year - Dressed to Kill by Nick Boggan.

Member Lycia Moore said: "Joining Honiton Camera Club, just under two years ago, has given me the opportunity to participate in regular competitions that have encouraged me to experiment using different techniques and explore numerous genres of photography.

"The many experienced visiting judges who have critiqued my photographs, have helped me to take more significantly satisfying images, which has aided me on my photographic journey. The result - being awarded the Photographer of the Year trophy."

Winning photographs and further information about the club can be seen on the club's Facebook page and website www.HonitonCameraClub.co.uk

Project of the year (a classic book cover) -Tarka the Otter by Diana Wynn. Project of the year (a classic book cover) -Tarka the Otter by Diana Wynn.