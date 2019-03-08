Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Focus is on camera club's work

PUBLISHED: 15:01 29 May 2019

Colour print of the year by Lycia Moore.

Colour print of the year by Lycia Moore.

LYCIA MOORE

Honiton photography enthusiasts hold their annual dinner and presentation evening

Pictured with their trophies are (l to r) Nick Boggan, Lynda Piper, Diana Wynn, Lycia Moore, Leslie Moore and Judith Stephens. Picture: Dave Withy.Pictured with their trophies are (l to r) Nick Boggan, Lynda Piper, Diana Wynn, Lycia Moore, Leslie Moore and Judith Stephens. Picture: Dave Withy.

Photography enthusiasts were commended for some outstanding pictures when Honiton Camera Club held its annual dinner and presentation evening.

The event took place at Sidbury Mill, courtesy of John and Judith Stephens.

It was the culmination of the club's activities where trophies and certificates were awarded to members for the best photographs in the various internal competitions that had been held since September.

Kath McKnight, the club's chairman said: "Our club is open to anyone with an interest in photography and we welcome new members of all abilities, with the club starting back after the summer break at 7.30pm on Friday, September 13. We meet fortnightly at the Methodist Church, Chapel Street - off New Street."

Digitally projected image of the year - Dressed to Kill by Nick Boggan.Digitally projected image of the year - Dressed to Kill by Nick Boggan.

Member Lycia Moore said: "Joining Honiton Camera Club, just under two years ago, has given me the opportunity to participate in regular competitions that have encouraged me to experiment using different techniques and explore numerous genres of photography.

"The many experienced visiting judges who have critiqued my photographs, have helped me to take more significantly satisfying images, which has aided me on my photographic journey. The result - being awarded the Photographer of the Year trophy."

Winning photographs and further information about the club can be seen on the club's Facebook page and website www.HonitonCameraClub.co.uk

Project of the year (a classic book cover) -Tarka the Otter by Diana Wynn.Project of the year (a classic book cover) -Tarka the Otter by Diana Wynn.

Monochrome print of the year - Holding Back the Dark by Leslie Moore.Monochrome print of the year - Holding Back the Dark by Leslie Moore.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Focus is on camera club’s work

Colour print of the year by Lycia Moore.

Feniton chalk up fourth straight win and sit clear top

Axminster Town announce preseason schedule

Axminster Town's first preseason game. Picture: Sam Cooper

Chardstock well beaten at Clyst St George after Sam Read ton

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton bowlers endure mixed fortunes in another busy week

Bowls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists