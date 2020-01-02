East Devon fitness course will pack a punch

An East Devon village is to be the venue for a new fitness initiative - that really packs a punch.

An action-packed six week 'Fight Camp' at Rousdon is designed to break down the barriers between men and mental health - using exercise as a tool.

Available to people of all abilities and fitness levels the men's exercise course is being run by husband and wife team Lucy and Andrew Watkinson, who are trained boxing instructors.

The course starts on Tuesday, January 14, at Rousdon Village Hall, from 6pm to 7pm, and will run on the same evening for the following six weeks.

Mrs Watkinson, who co-founded the FitAgain organisation with her husband, said: "We have made it men only as we feel that men, just like females, sometimes feel more relaxed when there is a single sex environment."

Mr Watkinson said: "It teaches new skills, burns calories, tones the body and makes you stronger."

To book a place on the course visit the website at www. fitagain.co.uk/courses/#Boxing or call 07970512194.