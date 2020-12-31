Advanced search

Mental health support group Open Arms holds art exhibition at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 January 2020

One of the works of art by the Open Arms group. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Art created by the members of a Honiton mental health support group will go on display at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery on Friday, January 3.

The Open Arms group holds weekly art sessions as part of its work to bring people together and enable them to enjoy various activities.

The work going on display includes painting, clay masks, prints, ceramics and sculptures.

The group's founder Garry Wakeham said: "At first some people didn't want to take part in the art sessions, but we slowly built up their confidence and encouraged them to join in and feel comfortable in their surroundings.

"They are now so proud of how much they have achieved.

"They have excelled way beyond what they thought they could do.

"It is so important for the members to know what an achievement it is to have created their own art exhibition."

One of the participants said: "Open Arms is a Godsend.

"It has helped me to open up and ask for help.

"It has also helped me to be very creative."

The exhibition will be in the gallery's Project Space until Saturday, February 8.

