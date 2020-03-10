Advanced search

Lyme's Bell Cliff Restaurant for sale at £1.1million

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 10 March 2020

Lyme's Bell Cliff Restaurant on the market for £1.1million. Picture: Christie and Co

Lyme's Bell Cliff Restaurant and Tea Rooms are up for sale with an asking price of £1.1million.

Situated at the lower end of Broad Street it is being marketed by Christie and Co.

The agents say the licenced premises offers a new owner the prospect of increasing the trade area by reopening the first floor dining area and altering the current menu to a higher end offering, The restaurant can currently accommodate 40 diners internally, 16 externally and also includes a spacious one-bedroom apartment.

Lloyd Colin, licensed business agent at Christie and Co said: 'I expect there to be a high level of interest in the Bell Cliff restaurant, as the start of 2020 has seen increased demand for new entrants to the sector as well as known brands expanding their current portfolios.

'This business is set up and ready for anyone to walk in and operate it from day one as it has a very loyal local following. However, a new concept would definitely increase the appetite of Lyme Regis as the Bell Cliff has been operated in the same way for over 20 years.'

