Axminster pupils get to meet some very tiny ponies
PUBLISHED: 07:59 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 27 June 2019
Miniature Shetlands - one just 27ins high - are a big hit at primary school's health and happiness week
Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy got to meet some tiny ponies yesterday (Wednesday, June 26)
As part of a host of events for the school's Big Health and Happiness Week the team at Colyton-based Miniature Shetland Rescue took along two of their smallest residents - Arthur, just 27ins high, and Guinevere, only two inches taller.
Coverage of all the week's events, which include yoga, cooking, a scavenger hunt, Forest School activities and Morris Dancing, will be featured in next week's Midweek Herald.
