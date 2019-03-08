Axminster pupils get to meet some very tiny ponies

The Colyton based Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue Centre's smallest resident Arthur (left) - just 27ins high - and fellow pony Guinevere meet pupils at Axminster Primary Academy. With them is volunteer Mickey Killick (left) and manager Tammy Marx. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Miniature Shetlands - one just 27ins high - are a big hit at primary school's health and happiness week

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy got to meet some tiny ponies yesterday (Wednesday, June 26)

As part of a host of events for the school's Big Health and Happiness Week the team at Colyton-based Miniature Shetland Rescue took along two of their smallest residents - Arthur, just 27ins high, and Guinevere, only two inches taller.

Coverage of all the week's events, which include yoga, cooking, a scavenger hunt, Forest School activities and Morris Dancing, will be featured in next week's Midweek Herald.