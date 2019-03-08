Advanced search

Axminster pupils get to meet some very tiny ponies

PUBLISHED: 07:59 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 27 June 2019

The Colyton based Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue Centre’s smallest resident Arthur (left) - just 27ins high – and fellow pony Guinevere meet pupils at Axminster Primary Academy. With them is volunteer Mickey Killick (left) and manager Tammy Marx. Picture Chris Carson

The Colyton based Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue Centre's smallest resident Arthur (left) - just 27ins high - and fellow pony Guinevere meet pupils at Axminster Primary Academy. With them is volunteer Mickey Killick (left) and manager Tammy Marx. Picture Chris Carson

Miniature Shetlands - one just 27ins high - are a big hit at primary school's health and happiness week

Pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy got to meet some tiny ponies yesterday (Wednesday, June 26)

As part of a host of events for the school's Big Health and Happiness Week the team at Colyton-based Miniature Shetland Rescue took along two of their smallest residents - Arthur, just 27ins high, and Guinevere, only two inches taller.

Coverage of all the week's events, which include yoga, cooking, a scavenger hunt, Forest School activities and Morris Dancing, will be featured in next week's Midweek Herald.

