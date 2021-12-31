'Severe damage' after minibus fire spread to other vehicles and a garage

A minibus caught fire - spreading to two other vehicles and a garage - in an East Devon village last night (December 30).

A fire crew from Honiton was initially sent to the scene, in Upottery, at around 6pm, according to a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, but soon requested support in battling the blaze.

"One fire appliance was sent to a minibus on fire next to a property. On arrival crews requested a second appliance for back up water supplies," they said.

"The minibus fire spread to two adjacent cars and a double garage.

"Crews managed to put out the blaze using 4 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 thermal imaging camera and hydraulic cutting equipment."

The fire caused severe damage, the spokesperson added, with the cause of deemed accidental.