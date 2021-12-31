'Severe damage' after minibus fire spread to other vehicles and a garage
- Credit: Archant
A minibus caught fire - spreading to two other vehicles and a garage - in an East Devon village last night (December 30).
A fire crew from Honiton was initially sent to the scene, in Upottery, at around 6pm, according to a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, but soon requested support in battling the blaze.
"One fire appliance was sent to a minibus on fire next to a property. On arrival crews requested a second appliance for back up water supplies," they said.
"The minibus fire spread to two adjacent cars and a double garage.
"Crews managed to put out the blaze using 4 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 thermal imaging camera and hydraulic cutting equipment."
The fire caused severe damage, the spokesperson added, with the cause of deemed accidental.
Most Read
- 1 'Severe damage' after minibus fire spread to other vehicles and a garage
- 2 Man detained after 'deliberate' car fire in Axminster
- 3 Paintings of Honiton's bygone days go up for sale
- 4 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
- 5 Lots of interest in Chilcotts auction of Exeter silverware
- 6 'I've had my booster jab - now please go and have yours'
- 7 'Are there signs of hope as we enter 2022?'
- 8 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 9 Honiton business provides sponsorship for Ottery junior footballers
- 10 Will 2022 be an important year, historically?