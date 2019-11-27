Axminster facing town centre disruption during gas pipes upgrade

Gas providers have pledged to keep disruption 'to a minimum' during a two-month scheme to upgrade supply pipes in Axninster town centre.

Wales and West Utilities is to start work on the £37,000 project in South Street on January 6.

Barring any engineering difficulties, it expects to be finish the works by the end of February.

Ahead of the scheme, the company is inviting local people to a drop-in information event so that they can find out more about it.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday (December 3) between 1pm and 7pm, at The Guildhall, in West Street.

Wales and West Utilities says it has worked closely with Devon County Council to carefully plan this work to minimise disruption and all businesses in the area will be open as usual throughout.

It has been agreed that to keep the local community, road users and its workforce safe, a traffic management plan will be in operation throughout the work.

Programme controller Roxanne Whittaker is the project manager for the gas pipe upgrade.

She said: "We know that working on roads like these is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Axminster.

"Whether it's heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

"We're looking forward to speaking to local people, letting them know what we have planned and how we'll be working hard to keep disruption to a minimum."

