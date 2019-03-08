Minster Challenge results and pictures
PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 October 2019
Nearly 200 took part in the Minster Challenge road races at Axminster on Sunday (October 6).
They competed in the 12k, 5k and children's one mile fun run.
Jo Hawkins, chairman of the Axe Valley Academy PTFA, which organised the event, said: "It was a fantastic morning with the runners enjoying the challenging but beautiful course.
"I would like to thank all those involved including the Axe Valley PTFA Minster team, parents and school staff who helped on the morning, the landowners and all the amazing marshals - we couldn't run the event without them."
There was special praise for race director Caz Jefferies, who worked throughout the year to make the run a success.
This year all competitors received a special eco-friendly medal made by the school's design and technology department. They were constructed from used bottle tops donated by local pubs and restaurants.
Results:
12k race
Male: 1 James Denne (47.37), 2 Roger Easterbrook (50.27), 3 Lee Moran (52.01). Female: 1 Gemma Collier (55.13), 2 Mandy Wheeler (59.07), 3 Laura Chapman (1.00.05).
5k race
Male: 1 Ross Wayne (26.00), 2 Sam Eyre (26.08), 3 Louis Dann Dumousseau (27.34). Female: 1 Kate Marriott (28.24), 2 Samidi Nanayakkara (31.37), 3 Maria Wadey (32.04).
Fun Run
Boys: 1 Giles Burrough (St Mary's RC Primary School), 2 Oscar Purchase (All Saints CE Primary School), 3 Jaiden Martin (St Mary's RC Primary School). Girls: 1 Laila Furneaux-Harris (Woodroffe School), 2 Saiorse Glennie (Charmouth Primary School), 3 Scarlett Furneaux-Harris (All Saints CE Primary School).
