Published: 5:00 AM July 12, 2021

Open-air entertainment comes to East Devon on Saturday.

Miracle Theatre presents Starcrazy at Goren Farm wild flower meadow, near Stockland, on Saturday, July 17.

The show site is open from 6pm and the performance starts at 7pm.

Written and directed by Bill Scott, with original music by Tom Adams, its story goes like this. It is October 1957: the world lives in fear of nuclear war, Russia has launched Sputnik 1, UFOs are cropping up everywhere, MI5 is on high alert and Stanley is building something in his garden shed.

He may live in suburbia but, in his mind, Stanley is voyaging through outer space. He hopes to make contact with other life forms. His neighbour, Gwen, thinks he should be exploring the unknown much closer to home.

This is a cosmic comedy about obsession and the rekindling of love, hope and possibility and runs for one hour and 10 mins with no interval. Everyone is welcome, but as a guide organisers recommend the show for those aged seven and above.

Goren farmyard, cider museum and wildflower meadows are all accessible earlier for exploring and refreshments. Organisers say please bring a low-backed chair, snuggly warm clothes and a torch. No show seating is available.

Composting toilets are available and wild camping pitches may be pre-booked along with hot food. Devon cream teas and savoury snacks are available in the afternoons. Delicious apple juice and cider is available too.

Goren Farm is a beautiful venue with over 70 acres of ancient wildflower meadows, orchards, traditional farm buildings, informal gardens, greenhouses and a walled garden. Near Stockland mast, follow the signage for parking and walk down to the farm.

Prices: adults £14, children and students £8, families £40 – plus a 50p booking fee and must be pre booked through www.villagesinaction.co.uk

Cornwall’s Miracle Theatre productions are one of the highlights of the summer! Their witty and inventive performances take place against the extraordinary backdrops of our unique landscapes. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the full ‘open air socially distanced theatre experience’, by bringing along well stocked hampers, cushions and blankets for a night of theatre performed under the stars!

www.miracletheatre.co.uk