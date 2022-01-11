Missing 21 year old from Honiton

Call 999 if you see missing 21 year old Reece Cash - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 21-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Honiton area.

Reece Cash is thought to have last been seen at around 6.40am this morning (Tuesday 11 January) on farmland in Yarcombe.

Reece is described as a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has short dyed blonde hair with highlights.

Anyone who sees Reece or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999.