Missing man from Dorchester may have travelled to Seaton, say police

PUBLISHED: 17:02 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 16 November 2019

Police say Gary Cooper could have travelled to Seaton. Picture: Dorset Police

A missing man from Dorchester may have travelled to Seaton, say police looking for him.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Gary Cooper, aged 38.

Mr Cooper was reported as missing after he indicated to his family that he was very upset.

He is described as white, six feet tall, of stocky build and with greying blond hair. He might be wearing a grey T-shirt and dark jeans.

Mr Cooper is possibly travelling in a green Volkswagen Passat with either a 03 or 56 number plate.

Chief Inspector Steve May, of Dorset Police, said: "We are very concerned for Gary's welfare and are carrying out extensive searches as we have information to suggest that he could have driven to Seaton in Devon.

"I would urge anyone who has any information as to Gary's whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us.

"I would also like to make a direct plea to Gary to please get in touch with us or your family and let us know where you are so we can make sure you are safe."

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Gary's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 16:91.

