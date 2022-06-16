News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Have you seen missing Paul Barnard from Exeter?

Adam Manning

Published: 3:57 PM June 16, 2022
exeter

Missing person, 45-year-old Paul Barnard from Exeter. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man who is missing from Exeter.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Paul Barnard who was reported missing yesterday lunchtime, June 15.

Police are carrying out enquiries and searches to locate him but are also asking for the public to report any sightings to them. It is believed that he could be in the Exeter or Bude areas.

Mr Barnard is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, and is of thin build. He has light brown shaven hair and tattoos on his right arm. He usually wears a tracksuit and baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Mr Barnard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log 357 of June 15.

East Devon News
Devon News
Exeter News

