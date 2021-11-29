News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Missing person in Colyton

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:58 PM November 29, 2021
missing person from the Colyton area

Missing person Hannah Widger - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old in East Devon.

Hannah Widger has been reported missing from the Colyton area and was last seen at around 6 pm on Thursday, November 25.

She is described as being white, of slim build, with long blonde hair and is 5ft 4ins tall.

She may be wearing blue jeans, a black coat and black and white Adidas trainers. She is also believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number CX09 YLR.

If you have seen Hannah, or know of her whereabouts, please call 999 immediately. 

Devon and Cornwall Police
Missing People
Colyton News

