Missing person in Colyton

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old in East Devon.

Hannah Widger has been reported missing from the Colyton area and was last seen at around 6 pm on Thursday, November 25.

She is described as being white, of slim build, with long blonde hair and is 5ft 4ins tall.

She may be wearing blue jeans, a black coat and black and white Adidas trainers. She is also believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number CX09 YLR.

If you have seen Hannah, or know of her whereabouts, please call 999 immediately.