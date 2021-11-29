Missing person in Colyton
Published: 1:58 PM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old in East Devon.
Hannah Widger has been reported missing from the Colyton area and was last seen at around 6 pm on Thursday, November 25.
She is described as being white, of slim build, with long blonde hair and is 5ft 4ins tall.
She may be wearing blue jeans, a black coat and black and white Adidas trainers. She is also believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number CX09 YLR.
If you have seen Hannah, or know of her whereabouts, please call 999 immediately.