News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

MISSING: Police search for Roy Hart from Honiton

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:28 AM June 23, 2021    Updated: 10:31 AM June 23, 2021
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 62-year-old male from Honiton.

Roy Hart was last seen in Upottery, near Honiton.

Roy is described as a white male, tall and slim, usually wearing a tweed cap. He is believed to be wearing a black boiler top with reflective cuffs.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen them to get in touch.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999 or 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 796 of Monday, June 21.

You may also want to watch:

The Herald has requested a picture of Roy from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Most Read

  1. 1 Latest planning applications in East Devon
  2. 2 Village pub landlord helps feed vulnerable members of community
  3. 3 Candidates revealed in race for district council seats
  1. 4 4 common roofing problems and how you can fix them
  2. 5 The joy of gving something back
  3. 6 Keeping in time with the rest of the country
  4. 7 Phillips wins the bogey comp at Honiton Golf Club
  5. 8 Property of the Week: The Manse, Seaton
  6. 9 Town group marks national u3a day in style
  7. 10 Major accolade for driving school
Honiton News
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plant fair patrons at a recent gathering

Charity plant fair with plenty for gardeners and growers to enjoy

Tim Dixon

person
POSTER-30-person-limit-on-weddings-in-England-will

PM had to be cautious on next step, says MP

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Honiton Royal British Legion branch chairman Paul Shaw, centre, with supporters

British Legion branch appeals for help to avoid closure

Tim Dixon

person
Honiton Hospital & Community League of Friends unveil one of three new rainbow friendship benches

Opinion

Time to remember work of the NHS - and a way you can help locally

Heather Penwarden

Logo Icon