MISSING: Police search for Roy Hart from Honiton
Published: 10:28 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM June 23, 2021
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 62-year-old male from Honiton.
Roy Hart was last seen in Upottery, near Honiton.
Roy is described as a white male, tall and slim, usually wearing a tweed cap. He is believed to be wearing a black boiler top with reflective cuffs.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen them to get in touch.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999 or 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 796 of Monday, June 21.
The Herald has requested a picture of Roy from Devon and Cornwall Police.
