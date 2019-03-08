Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenager last seen in Beer

Missing teenager William Fowles . Picture D&CP Archant

Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in Beer on Tuesday (September 24) night.

Officers say they are 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of William Fowles from Exeter.

He is described as a white male with dark black curly hair and a tanned complexion and was last seen wearing shorts, a jumper and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Mr Fowles or knows of his current whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting log number 905 for September 24.