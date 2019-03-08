Help for disabled people at Seaton Wetlands

Seaton Wetlands has introduced a full range of products to help improve accessibility for disabled and deaf British Sign Language (BSL) users.

The nature reserve, managed by East Devon District Council, has been working with Lottery-funded Heritage Ability, to make the site accessible to everyone.

The products were developed after discussions with the disabled community, on specific conditions and the barriers they face when visiting such sites.

The products included BSL tours, easy read guides, online visual guides, large print guides, as well as disability awareness training for staff and volunteers.

The Heritage Ability project also provided an all-terrain mobility scooter, called a Tramper, for Seaton Wetlands, as it has large external areas of parkland.

The Tramper, which Herald readers helped to name the 'Wetlands Wanderer', was introduced to help visitors with permanent or temporary mobility issues travel around the park and see areas previously inaccessible to them.

Tim Dafforn, countryside team leader for EDDC, said: "We are proud to be part of this project and have seen the improvements on site make such a valuable difference to visitors. The pre-visit information is first class, and we can now offer improved access allowing more people to enjoy their visit. I encourage everyone to visit Seaton Wetlands in the future. It is probably now one of the most accessible nature reserves in the South West."