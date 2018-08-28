Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON Archant

Funds available to improve stations at Axminster, Honiton, Feniton, Whimple, and Cranbrook

A £10,000 fund is being made available to enhance the rail travel experience for passengers across East Devon.

The money can only be used on the section of the Exeter to Waterloo line which includes Axminster, Honiton, Feniton, Whimple, Cranbrook and Pinhoe stations.

The fund has been set up by Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership and South Western Railway (SWR).

Ideas for spending it could include new artwork, enhancement projects with schools, young people and other groups, promotions to encourage people to visit by train or to encourage local people to take the train.

Both organisations are keen to hear from groups who would like to get more involved in planting or artwork at the locations, as part of SWR’s station adoption programme.

The East Devon Line Community Rail Fund can help provide up to £2,500 per project.

Funding for larger projects may also be possible from other sources. From 2020, SWR will have a new Customer and Communities Improvement Fund which will make £2.6 million a year available for projects across its network.

Partnership manager Richard Burningham said: “We are keen to encourage projects large and small linked to the railway in East Devon and are looking forward to hearing local people’s ideas and hopefully helping turn them into reality.”

Andrew Harrowell, community rail manager for South Western Railway said: “We are delighted to be part of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership and I’m sure that the funds, which are available directly to the communities between Axminster and Exeter will encourage everyone to get involved and have a really positive effect on these stations.”

One local idea which the partnership has already helped has seen vinyls with attractive images of East Devon put up in waiting shelters at Honiton and Axminster stations.

More information about the fund is available online at www.dcrp.org.uk/news or from Richard Burningham on 01752 584777 or railpart@plymouth.ac.uk

The Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership is a non-profit partnership of councils, the rail industry and the University of Plymouth. It was the brainchild of East Devon District Council Tourism Lead Cllr Jenny Brown.

It works to promote use of trains, improve services and facilities, boost the local economy and link the community with the railway.