Advanced search

Money given to Devon charities

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2020

Money has been awarded to four good Devon causes.

The Gittisham-based Beaumont Charity has made the donations to help the organisations cope during the unprecedented times caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The trust has provided donations to TRIP, the Random Kitchen, Ottery Help Scheme and the Honiton Food Bank.

Richard Marker, chairman of the Beaumont Charity, said: “I’m sure the founder Elizabeth Beaumont would be very proud to see the charity still in existence and still helping people some 400 years on in these difficult times – supporting local people who could benefit from these worthwhile charities.

“Individual applications from Gittisham parishioners struggling in these unprecedented times would also be looked at during this crisis.”

Application forms and criteria for payments can be obtained from: Beaumont Charity, C/O CarterDawes IFA Solutions Ltd, Montana House, 130 High Street, Honiton, Devon, EX14 1JP.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Support calls, donations points and street cleaners – Beer residents band together during lockdown

Some of the Beer Men's Shed team who are growing vegtables on an allotment donated to them by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.

Honiton’s gymnastic champions miss out on national finals

Honiton Gymnastics Club duo Catie Lee and Hallie Bennett in action. Picture BEN LEE PHOTOIMAGERY

Money given to Devon charities

Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club return to action after lockdown rules are relaxed

John and Chris O’Gorman playing croquet at Budleigh after the easing of the Coronoavirus pandemic restrictions. Picture: BUDLEIGH SALTERTON CROQUET CLUB

Sidbury CC - Remembering matchday four of the Tolchards Devon League one year ago

Sidbury CC before their third straight win in the Tolchards Devon League H Division East. Picture SIDBURY CC
Drive 24