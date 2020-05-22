Money given to Devon charities

Money has been awarded to four good Devon causes.

The Gittisham-based Beaumont Charity has made the donations to help the organisations cope during the unprecedented times caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The trust has provided donations to TRIP, the Random Kitchen, Ottery Help Scheme and the Honiton Food Bank.

Richard Marker, chairman of the Beaumont Charity, said: “I’m sure the founder Elizabeth Beaumont would be very proud to see the charity still in existence and still helping people some 400 years on in these difficult times – supporting local people who could benefit from these worthwhile charities.

“Individual applications from Gittisham parishioners struggling in these unprecedented times would also be looked at during this crisis.”

Application forms and criteria for payments can be obtained from: Beaumont Charity, C/O CarterDawes IFA Solutions Ltd, Montana House, 130 High Street, Honiton, Devon, EX14 1JP.