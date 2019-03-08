Advanced search

Wise Owls get a new tree house

PUBLISHED: 07:01 11 August 2019

Wise Owls pre-school manager Nic Hare with some of the children on their new climbing frame. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Youngsters attending All Saints Wise Owls Preschool can now enjoy even more outdoor fun, thanks to a range of new garden play equipment which has just been installed.

The group has been able to buy a tree house-cum-slide and a seesaw, after some generous donations.

The money was provided by organisers of the Axe Vale Festival, which took place in June, and the Axminster Co-op supermarket, through its community funding scheme.

A spokeswoman for the Wise Owls said they were very grateful to the donors.

All Saints Wise Owls is set in the grounds of All Saints Primary School, near Axminster, providing quality care and education for children aged two to four. It is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, 38 weeks of the year - during term time.

For more information about the group contact the manager Nicola Hare on 07933 781610 or visit the preschool's website by clicking here

