Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Co-op supports end-of-life nursing service

PUBLISHED: 07:59 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 14 March 2019

Seaton Co-op store manager Mark Jackson with staff members and Hospiscare@Home nurses and league trustees. Picture Lycia Moore.

Seaton Co-op store manager Mark Jackson with staff members and Hospiscare@Home nurses and league trustees. Picture Lycia Moore.

Archant

Seaton shoppers will help pay for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op’s local community fund.

The money raised is specifically for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service and will contribute to the cost of providing expert nursing care to adults registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton GP who wish to remain at home at the end of life.

This service is provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, not only to the patient but also to their carers and families. It is fully funded by the League and receives no funding from the NHS.

Secretary Carol Rowe said: “At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Seaton.”

Mark Jackson, manager at Seaton Co-op said: “We are pleased to be supporting Seaton Hospital League of Friends as one of our local causes.”

Co-op members can choose which local group they would like to back by calling 0800 023 4708 or by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Co-op supports end-of-life nursing service

Seaton Co-op store manager Mark Jackson with staff members and Hospiscare@Home nurses and league trustees. Picture Lycia Moore.

Revealed: the places to avoid on Devon’s major roads

Devon's slowest and fastest roads. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: Are Devon hospitals coping with winter pressures?

How well are hospitals coping with winter pressures? Picture: Radar

Japan calling for Axminster rugby player Joe Elsworth

Axminster teenager Joe Elsworth who is set to travel to Japan for a prestigous competition. Picture SUE ELSWORTHY

Honiton U8s enjoy another great morning of rugby

Action from the Honiton U8s meeting with Sidmouth. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists