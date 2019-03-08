Co-op supports end-of-life nursing service
PUBLISHED: 07:59 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 14 March 2019
Archant
Seaton shoppers will help pay for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service
Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op’s local community fund.
The money raised is specifically for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service and will contribute to the cost of providing expert nursing care to adults registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton GP who wish to remain at home at the end of life.
This service is provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, not only to the patient but also to their carers and families. It is fully funded by the League and receives no funding from the NHS.
Secretary Carol Rowe said: “At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Seaton.”
Mark Jackson, manager at Seaton Co-op said: “We are pleased to be supporting Seaton Hospital League of Friends as one of our local causes.”
Co-op members can choose which local group they would like to back by calling 0800 023 4708 or by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership
