Co-op supports end-of-life nursing service

Seaton shoppers will help pay for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op’s local community fund.

The money raised is specifically for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service and will contribute to the cost of providing expert nursing care to adults registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton GP who wish to remain at home at the end of life.

This service is provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, not only to the patient but also to their carers and families. It is fully funded by the League and receives no funding from the NHS.

Secretary Carol Rowe said: “At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Seaton.”

Mark Jackson, manager at Seaton Co-op said: “We are pleased to be supporting Seaton Hospital League of Friends as one of our local causes.”

Co-op members can choose which local group they would like to back by calling 0800 023 4708 or by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership