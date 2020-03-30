Advanced search

Axminster Guides join the dinosaurs for a sleepover

PUBLISHED: 07:01 31 March 2020

Axminster division Girlguiding activites at Seaton Jurassic. Picture AGG

Members of Girlguiding’s Axminster division celebrated World Thinking Day with their first sleepover at Seaton Jurassic.

Led by Zoe Hughes, staff at the centre organised an exciting variety of games and activities for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

These included challenges to cross a ‘flooded’ area together using ‘stepping stones’ and a ‘nectar collecting’ game, which helped to explain how bees have problems making honey if flowers bloom too early.

After a chip supper and ice cream some 60 members remained for the sleepover with girls unrolling sleeping bags throughout the exhibits to the sound of dinosaurs and sea creatures.

The next morning everyone had a plastic wrapper free continental breakfast and played games.

Kay Short, division commissioner, said the event ran smoothly and successfully thanks to the help of all the Girlguiding volunteer leaders. She went on to thank Frydays fish and chip restaurant and Paul the Baker, in Seaton, for their help with the catering and also all the staff at Seaton Jurassic.

