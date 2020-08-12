Advanced search

Seaton’s Harbour Road public toilets reopen

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 August 2020

Seaton's Harbour Road public toilets are open again. Picture: EDDC

Seaton's Harbour Road public toilets are open again. Picture: EDDC

Archant

Public toilets at Harbour Road/Thury Harcourt Place in Seaton have reopened today (Wednesday August 12).

East Devon District Council says they will be open five days a week - Wednesday to Sunday - between 8am and 8pm.

They will be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A council spokesman said: “They will be stringently COVID-19 cleaned four times a day.

The public toilets at Seaton’s West Walk reopened several weeks ago.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Honiton Town Council agrees to keeping Beehive doors open but does not commit to HCC funding

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Honiton Town Council agrees to keeping Beehive doors open but does not commit to HCC funding

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton’s Harbour Road public toilets reopen

Seaton's Harbour Road public toilets are open again. Picture: EDDC

Covid Cup success for Brian Thompson after great round at Axe Cliff

Axe Cliff Covid Cup winner Brian Thompson. Picture: CHRISTINE THOMPSON

Second Black Lives Matter protest held at Axminster

A family at the Axminster BLM demonstration. Picture Axminster UAR

Tipton’s John Buckland has the weathermen in a ‘storm’ as he knocks over top three

Tiptons Joh Buckland is bowled first ball in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Remember loved ones with new Memories by Moonlight event for Children’s Hospice South West

Remember a loved one through the Children's Hospice South West Memories by Moonlight event this September.