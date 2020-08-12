Seaton’s Harbour Road public toilets reopen
PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 August 2020
Public toilets at Harbour Road/Thury Harcourt Place in Seaton have reopened today (Wednesday August 12).
East Devon District Council says they will be open five days a week - Wednesday to Sunday - between 8am and 8pm.
They will be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.
A council spokesman said: “They will be stringently COVID-19 cleaned four times a day.
The public toilets at Seaton’s West Walk reopened several weeks ago.
