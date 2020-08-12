Seaton’s Harbour Road public toilets reopen

Seaton's Harbour Road public toilets are open again. Picture: EDDC Archant

Public toilets at Harbour Road/Thury Harcourt Place in Seaton have reopened today (Wednesday August 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Devon District Council says they will be open five days a week - Wednesday to Sunday - between 8am and 8pm.

They will be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A council spokesman said: “They will be stringently COVID-19 cleaned four times a day.

The public toilets at Seaton’s West Walk reopened several weeks ago.