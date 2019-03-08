Good response to Dorset knife amnesty

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images Filip Jedraszak

More than 200 bladed items surrendered and destroyed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carving forks and an axe were amongst 200 bladed items handed in to police during a week-long knife amnesty in Dorset earlier this month.

It was part of the ongoing national knife crime reduction initiative - Operation Sceptre - and ran from March 11 to 17.

Police say all of the knives and other items surrendered anonymously will be destroyed and cannot now fall into the wrong hands.

In all there were 209 items which were either knives or had blades, and a handful of other items including three ornamental swords, one set of nunchakus, an axe, a hammer and a pair of carving forks.

As with previous amnesties, a lot of domestic knives were binned. Outside of amnesty periods, people with unwanted knives can dispose of them in household waste as long as they are packaged securely so as to avoid handling injuries. Otherwise they can be deposited, along with other bladed items, in the metal recycling skip at local reclamation facilities.

If anyone has any queries over bladed items and how to dispose of them, or is concerned about transporting them, get in touch with Dorset Police: www.dorset.police.uk/contact-us/visit-us

Superintendent Jared Parkin said: “People have taken the time and trouble to hand in potentially dangerous items which have now been destroyed and are out of circulation.

“As a preventive measure, coupled with increasingly stringent national legislation on the sale of knives, we feel this is proportionate and helpful in maintaining a much lower level of knife related incidents than in other areas of the country.

“Having said that we are not complacent and would urge anyone who has concerns that a relative of friend may be carrying a knife with no good reason to contact the police. They can do that anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0300 123 2040 if they prefer.

“There are very few good reasons to carry a knife, and very clear laws on what type of bladed weapons are banned and on who can buy them. Current government advice and legislation on selling, buying and carrying knives can be seen at: www.gov.uk/buying-carrying-knives.

Martyn Underhill, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Knife crime is a scourge, and ruins lives. I am glad so many people have handed in these items.”