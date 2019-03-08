Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Good response to Dorset knife amnesty

PUBLISHED: 09:47 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 03 April 2019

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images

Filip Jedraszak

More than 200 bladed items surrendered and destroyed.

Carving forks and an axe were amongst 200 bladed items handed in to police during a week-long knife amnesty in Dorset earlier this month.

It was part of the ongoing national knife crime reduction initiative - Operation Sceptre - and ran from March 11 to 17.

Police say all of the knives and other items surrendered anonymously will be destroyed and cannot now fall into the wrong hands.

In all there were 209 items which were either knives or had blades, and a handful of other items including three ornamental swords, one set of nunchakus, an axe, a hammer and a pair of carving forks.

As with previous amnesties, a lot of domestic knives were binned. Outside of amnesty periods, people with unwanted knives can dispose of them in household waste as long as they are packaged securely so as to avoid handling injuries. Otherwise they can be deposited, along with other bladed items, in the metal recycling skip at local reclamation facilities.

If anyone has any queries over bladed items and how to dispose of them, or is concerned about transporting them, get in touch with Dorset Police: www.dorset.police.uk/contact-us/visit-us

Superintendent Jared Parkin said: “People have taken the time and trouble to hand in potentially dangerous items which have now been destroyed and are out of circulation.

“As a preventive measure, coupled with increasingly stringent national legislation on the sale of knives, we feel this is proportionate and helpful in maintaining a much lower level of knife related incidents than in other areas of the country.

“Having said that we are not complacent and would urge anyone who has concerns that a relative of friend may be carrying a knife with no good reason to contact the police. They can do that anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0300 123 2040 if they prefer.

“There are very few good reasons to carry a knife, and very clear laws on what type of bladed weapons are banned and on who can buy them. Current government advice and legislation on selling, buying and carrying knives can be seen at: www.gov.uk/buying-carrying-knives.

Martyn Underhill, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Knife crime is a scourge, and ruins lives. I am glad so many people have handed in these items.”

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Good response to Dorset knife amnesty

Lyme Regis knife amnsety. Picture: Getty Images

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

AVR trio complete the Yeovil Half Marathon

Running

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets win for Stephani Barnes and John Frith

The Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets winners Stephani Barnes and John Frith. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Chard ladies battle well in pulsating encounter at Bideford

Rugby ball.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists