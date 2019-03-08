Advanced search

Digital Decoded

New date fixed for Honiton Gate to Plate

PUBLISHED: 10:42 20 August 2019

Honiton's Gate to Plate will now go ahead on September 28. Picture: EDDC

Honiton's Gate to Plate will now go ahead on September 28. Picture: EDDC

Archant

A new date has been set for this year's Honiton Gate to Plate which was postponed because of bad weather.

The event, originally planned for August 10, will now go ahead in the high street between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 28.

A varied programme is being lined up throughout the day with around 40 food, drink and craft producers and a cooking stage - with an on-street show kitchen - featuring chefs and food experts giving live demonstrations.

Organised by East Devon District Council, supported by Honiton Town Council, Gate to Plate celebrates high-quality local food and traditional craft produce.

Last year's inaugural event was attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and attracted thousands of visitors.

To find out more or to enquire about a trade stand contact 01404 41719 or email gatetoplate@eastdevon.gov.uk

You can find out more about this year's event by following a dedicated facebook page using the hashtag #HonitonGateToPlate and on twitter @eastdevon #honitongatetoplate

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New date fixed for Honiton Gate to Plate

Honiton's Gate to Plate will now go ahead on September 28. Picture: EDDC

East Devon Scouts camp in France

The Scouts and Explorers in the historical French city of Carcassonne. Picture: Josh Yelland

Golf day is good for your ELF

President Peter Creek (right) of Axminster Rotary Club presents a cheque for £1,000 to Gary Moores of the Exeter Leukaemia Fund. Picture: Don Waterhouse

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Seaton wrap up Tolchards Devon League B Division title with Ipplepen success

Seaton Cricket Club who have sealed promotion to the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. Seaton last played in the second tier of the county league in 2004. Picture:STEPHEN WAKELEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists