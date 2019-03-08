New date fixed for Honiton Gate to Plate

Honiton's Gate to Plate will now go ahead on September 28. Picture: EDDC Archant

A new date has been set for this year's Honiton Gate to Plate which was postponed because of bad weather.

The event, originally planned for August 10, will now go ahead in the high street between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 28.

A varied programme is being lined up throughout the day with around 40 food, drink and craft producers and a cooking stage - with an on-street show kitchen - featuring chefs and food experts giving live demonstrations.

Organised by East Devon District Council, supported by Honiton Town Council, Gate to Plate celebrates high-quality local food and traditional craft produce.

Last year's inaugural event was attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and attracted thousands of visitors.

To find out more or to enquire about a trade stand contact 01404 41719 or email gatetoplate@eastdevon.gov.uk

You can find out more about this year's event by following a dedicated facebook page using the hashtag #HonitonGateToPlate and on twitter @eastdevon #honitongatetoplate