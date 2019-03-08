Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate Archant

Crown Estate unveils its design for homes and employment space in the town's eastern urban extension

The Crown Estate has unveiled its plans to build more than half the 850 new homes earmarked for Axminster's eastern urban extension.

It has submitted a planning application to East Devon District Council (EDDC) to construct 441 dwellings as part of the authority's masterplan for the area.

Some 25 per cent of the homes - around 110 - will be 'affordable'.

The development will also provide the central section of the proposed relief road, as well as space for new offices, shops and community facilities.

The application comes after a public consultation in February, where more than160 local residents gave their feedback on the proposals.

Steve Melligan, strategic land portfolio manager for The Crown Estate, told The Herald: "We are pleased to be submitting our application to deliver new homes, employment space and infrastructure for Axminster. It follows months of consultation with the local community and we will continue to work alongside local residents and the council as our plans progress."

The Crown Estate plans follow applications submitted earlier in the year by Permission Homes for their north and south parcels of land on the site. These included 305 homes and 3.2 hectares of employment land built to the north and 104 homes built to the south. The latest planning application will come before EDDC's planning committee later this year. If approved, work is likely to start towards the end of next year.

A spokesman fro EDDC said: "We can confirm that the Crown Estate have submitted an application for their part of the Axminster masterplan site and officers are currently consulting on these proposals.

"The application documents are available to view through the council's website using the planning applications search function and application number 19/1074/MOUT.

"We would urge residents, businesses and other interested parties to make any comments they have on the proposals to the council by the closing date of Friday (June 28)."

"Since the disappointing news from Homes England that it expects the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) monies of £10million to be repaid we have met with them to understand their thinking and are now working with all parties to try and find a way forward to deliver the urban extension as envisaged in the endorsed masterplan, including the early delivery of the relief road."

* Councillors had originally thought the £10m was being given as grant towards construction of the north-south bypass which would not have to be repaid.