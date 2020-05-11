Advanced search

Kilmington scarecrows put a smile on people’s faces

PUBLISHED: 11:58 11 May 2020

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

Archant

Colourful scarecrows have been popping up all over Kilmington.

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna CrabbeKilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

More than 50 have been created to brighten the village scene during the coronavirus lockdown.

It all began after local resident Krisztina Sipos-Talbot observed peoples’ sad faces as they walked past her house in Whitehayes Close during these challenging times

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna CrabbeKilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

She and her husband Paul decided to make a scarecrow to encourage some smiles.

Writing for the parish magazine Anna Crabbe said: “The idea quickly spread and it’s been great fun seeing what people have created from their dressing up boxes.

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna CrabbeKilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

“Thank you Krisztina for your inspiration.”

Kilmington residents are well known for their prowess in creating scarecrows. In 2012 the villagers made a host of royal ones to celebrate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna CrabbeKilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

Charles and Camilla were amongst some of the colourful creations. Charles was depicted embracing nature while holding a spoof copy of the Royal Horticultural Society’s ‘tree huggers’ guide’.

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna CrabbeKilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Readers’ pictures: top 10 photos from around East Devon

This week's top ten pictures from iwitness24.

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

ACER helpline

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Honiton

A view of Honiton from Springfield Road. Ref edr 21 19TI 5470. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton signs up to clinical trial in bid to defeat coronavirus pandemic

Dr Danny MUrphy at Honiton Surgery. Picture: Honiton Surgery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Readers’ pictures: top 10 photos from around East Devon

This week's top ten pictures from iwitness24.

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

ACER helpline

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Honiton

A view of Honiton from Springfield Road. Ref edr 21 19TI 5470. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton signs up to clinical trial in bid to defeat coronavirus pandemic

Dr Danny MUrphy at Honiton Surgery. Picture: Honiton Surgery

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kilmington scarecrows put a smile on people’s faces

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe

Quiz time! Try our latest 30-question sports quiz

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football archives - Loking back to a time when ‘the threat of nuclear war’ played on the minds of local footballers

Newspaper headlines from 1963 during the time of the Cuba crisis at the height of the Cold War. Picture DICK STURCH

Coronavirus: England Golf stress safety first for restart

A golfer drives off into the sunset
Drive 24