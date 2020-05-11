Kilmington scarecrows put a smile on people’s faces

Kilmington scarecrows. Pictures by Maureen Lane and Anna Crabbe Archant

Colourful scarecrows have been popping up all over Kilmington.

More than 50 have been created to brighten the village scene during the coronavirus lockdown.

It all began after local resident Krisztina Sipos-Talbot observed peoples’ sad faces as they walked past her house in Whitehayes Close during these challenging times

She and her husband Paul decided to make a scarecrow to encourage some smiles.

Writing for the parish magazine Anna Crabbe said: “The idea quickly spread and it’s been great fun seeing what people have created from their dressing up boxes.

“Thank you Krisztina for your inspiration.”

Kilmington residents are well known for their prowess in creating scarecrows. In 2012 the villagers made a host of royal ones to celebrate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

Charles and Camilla were amongst some of the colourful creations. Charles was depicted embracing nature while holding a spoof copy of the Royal Horticultural Society’s ‘tree huggers’ guide’.

