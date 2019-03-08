Advanced search

Axminster dental team raises money for Macmillan

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 30 September 2019

The Stamford House dental practice team including principal Dr Sugendran Govender and his wife Emily, dental nurses Brittany Hodder and Sophie Macdonald, receptionist Jenny Palmer and helper Jean Rowe. Picture: Chris Carson

More than £600 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Care when an Axminster dental practice held a coffee morning on Friday (September 27).

Stamford House welcomed around 80 visitors to the event, with music provided by town crier Nick Goodwin.

A spokeswoman for the surgery said: "We were really happy to be supporting Macmillan - this was our second Macmillan big coffee morning which helped raise money for those who are affected by cancer.

"A big thank you goes out to all the local businesses and patients who kindly donated prizes to our raffle, and all the people that made us the most delicious cakes and helped on the day, and to all the patients, friends and supporters, it was very much appreciated.

"As a dental practice we like to promote good health and wellbeing, promoting stop smoking and reducing alcohol intake and dietary factors.

"We recommend patients having regular six month appointments for oral cancer screening and full mouth examination for prevention, even if patients don't have teeth.

"They need to be aware how important it is to detect any changes in the early stages, which is why at every six month appointment we also do an oral cancer examination which checks glands, muscles, joints, teeth and gums and encourage patients to self check at home."

"Altogether about 80 people donated to our coffee morning and helped us raise £ 607."

