Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

PUBLISHED: 11:55 06 July 2020

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pictures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby DaviesThe Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

More than 80 people gathered on Axminster’s Minster Green on Saturday (July 4) to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The peaceful demonstration marked the launch of a local BLM group which aims to raise awareness of racism in communities across this country.

Becky Smith, one of the event’s three main organisers, said: “After seeing the terrible murder of George Floyd, I researched the Black Lives Matter international movement.

“The more I learned of racial discrimination and inequality in this country the more I felt compelled to act and speak up. Sharing articles and videos on my social media platform wasn’t enough.

“So after speaking to other residents with similar views about this issue I setup a Facebook group BLM Axminster and shortly recruited Rob Robinson and Imogen Killner to help.

“The aim of the group is to provide a platform for like-minded people to share learning and ideas of how we might support the black and ethnic minority community. And to instigate wider discussion about racism with all age groups.”

Imogen Killner said: “This event has sparked ideas of empowerment in to our movement and we’re all really excited to see where we go with it.

“Many people are unaware of the racism that exists in our communities, our aim is to try and bring it to their attention and untangle it.”

Rob Robinson said: “The event provided an opportunity to raise awareness of the group and its objectives, to provide everyone with similar views to discuss a way forward and encourage conversation in the wider community, we hope to host many events in the future.”

The three organisers thanked all those who supported the event and stressed that they followed current Covid-19 guidelines, as health and safety was paramount.

Contact the Axminster BLM group by email at blmaxminster@hotmail.com

* Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013. It is a global organisation which has among its aims ‘to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.’

