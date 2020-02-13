Cranbrook could be getting a Morrison's superstore after talks held to enhance long-awaited town centre

Supermarket giant Morrisons could open a store in Cranbrook as part of ongoing discussions to introduce additional retail, commercial and residential spaces in the town centre.

The construction of the superstore would bring the number of food retail outlets in Cranbrook to two - the town at present is solely served by the Southern Co-operative.

A strip of shops, in Gallopis Way, consists of Complete Estate and Lettings Agents, Chinese takeaway Wok Express, Cafe @143, Barnados charity shop and fish and chip shop The Chip Shack - which has remained closed for several weeks.

Residents in Cranbrook have been calling more shopping provision in the town for several years, and many have aired their frustrations over the lack of development in regards to Cranbrook's long-awaited town centre space.

It is currently unknown how large the Morrison's store would be and how many jobs would be created off the back of it.

Discussions have taken place between East Devon District Council (EDDC), Cranbrook Town Council, Devon County Council, Cranbrook Consortium and Henry Davidson Developments Ltd, together with Morrison's Supermarkets, regarding the construction of a new supermarket.

This is the latest step in what has been a lengthy and detailed negotiation by EDDC and Cranbrook Town Council members and officers.

A full planning application is expected soon to bring high quality facilities to the town centre.

Councillor Kim Bloxham, East Devon's lead councillor for Cranbrook, said: "Since Cllrs Kevin Blakey, Sam Hawkins and I were elected last May, we have made it our priority to ensure that the town centre in Cranbrook comes forward and we are delighted with the progress we have been able to make. This is great news for the town."

Councillor Les Bayliss, Chairman of Cranbrook Town Council, added: "The Town Council has been working very hard together with partners to bring forward a town centre for Cranbrook.

"I am delighted that real progress is being made to deliver a supermarket and associated retail units within the foreseeable future."