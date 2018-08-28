Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A ‘disgusted’ mum of two has called for a dog warden to be employed for Honiton because of a ‘fouling influx’ in the town.

Amanda Farrant, who works at Honiton library, has written to East Devon District Council (EDDC) demanding action after her six year old son, Fin, was recently forced to clean himself of dog poo in a stream before attending school.

The youngster stepped in a discarded pile close to his school, Littletown Primary Academy.

“It’s disgusting,” Amanda said.

“I wouldn’t leave nappies lying around if my one-year-old needed the toilet in public.

“It’s not acceptable and I bet the dog owners not cleaning up after their pets would be the first ones to moan it the mess was tracked into their house.

“Fin was really upset when he walked in the poo, and it would be humiliating for any child to wash themselves in a public stream before attending school.

“Dog mess is classed as a hazard to children and yet the council seems to be uninterested in trying to ensure the safety of Honiton’s community.”

Dog waste can cause blindness in humans - toxocariasis is an illness that occurs mostle in children when they are infected with parasitic roundworms, originating from the fecal matter of dogs, cats and foxes. Amanda’s call for a dog warden comes a week after a training session at Honiton Rugby Football Club was called off because of dog mess.

Four under-10 players were sent home after having poo smeared on their hands and kit, due to the rugby ball being dropped into a pile of mess on Allhallows Playing Fields, on School Lane.

A spokesperson for EDDC said: “The council has a number of technical officers who are out and about in all of our towns every day. The council also has other officers within the Environmental Health team who follow up complaints regarding particular members of the public who do not pick up after their dog.

“Rather than there being just one dog warden covering the whole district, there are at least 30 officers across the district who would report any areas of concern and deal with them.

“The situation in Honiton is similar to our other towns in that the streets are the cleanest they have ever been, and there are no areas being reported where fouling is a particular problem.

“Unfortunately there are still a very small number of dog owners who do not always pick up, so members of the public using paths and parks still have to keep an eye out for the occasional dog mess.

“The council always follows up reports if offenders are identified.

“If a member of the public is concerned that an area is a problem, they should contact the council using our Report It facility.

“Sometimes letters will be sent to all households in an area reminding dog owners of their responsibility and requesting that people let us know if they witness an offence being committed.”