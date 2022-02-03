Motiv-8 team seek clothes donations for jobseekers

Honiton’s Motiv-8 team, who help unemployed people find work locally, are appealing for donations of smart clothes for job interviews.

They are working with the Honiton Forward group to collect good quality clothing for the people they are supporting.

A spokesperson for Motiv-8 said: “Not being able to afford a new outfit can be a problem for many unemployed people.

“Feeling smart also helps feeling confident, which can make a big difference to someone who has been struggling to find a job.”

“Not only that, Motiv-8 have a social conscience when it comes to the environment. This is a great way to essentially re-cycle people’s unwanted clothes. The production of clothes, especially cotton, has a big impact on our carbon footprint.”

Motiv-8 are asking for new or nearly new suits for men and women, along with smart shirts, ties, trousers, skirts, dresses and shoes.

They cannot accept casual clothing or knitwear, outdated suits, clothing or shoes that are worn, stained or in need of repair, or socks, tights and underwear.

The group are also looking for a retail-style clothes rack and some protective hangers.

They are willing to collect donated clothes and do not currently have any drop-off points; they are hoping someone can help arrange this.

Anyone who has clothes to donate, or would like further information, is asked to email admin@honitonforward.uk

Motiv-8 started working at The Beehive last year as part of the UK Government’s Restart Scheme which delivers intensive support to tens of thousands of people who have been out of work for over nine months. They were chosen to deliver the scheme in the local area in partnership with Seetec Pluss, a provider of work and wellbeing services.

The support they offer includes one-to-one coaching, help with job searches including CV and interview preparation, vocational qualifications and 24-hour access to an online portal providing job search resources, news of vacancies and e-learning. Each participant is also offered training and support with building up their digital skills.

Restart is part of the Government’s wider ‘Plan for Jobs’ to help people who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 to get back on the road to recovery.

Since the Restart scheme started in July 2021 the Honiton Motiv-8 team have helped 115 local people find employment. They are working with local employers such as Chunk in Ottery St Mary and larger employer chains such as McColl’s and Lidl, and participants have secured roles including PA to a London event company, pasty maker, retail assistant, mechanic, bee costume maker and lifeguard.

They also work with local charities to offer volunteering opportunities and support for those who need a different approach to move forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are very pleased to have the support of Honiton Forward and the wider East Devon community. Giving someone the chance to feel smart and fresh when going for an interview makes a huge difference to confidence levels and enables them to make positive change. Every individual matters.”