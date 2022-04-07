Motorcycle awareness week aims to highlight bike safety on East Devon roads

L to R Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Biker Down Honda Civic Type R, Truimph Thruxton and Honda Africa Twin. - Credit: Biker Down

Next week marks the start of Motorcycle Awareness Week in East Devon.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging motorcyclists to prepare themselves, and their bikes, to help stay safe as summer approaches.

Running from April 11-17, they hope the week of action can help reduce the number of riders injured and killed in motorcycle incidents by giving bikers advice on riding safely and reducing their chance of being in a collision.

Riders are encouraged to sign up for Devon and Somerset's free Biker Down sessions. The three-hour course provides practical and potentially lifesaving advice on what to do if they are involved with or see an injured motorcyclist.

Biker Down sessions are suitable for riders of all experience levels and they want to highlight the importance of motorcycle maintenance and the wearing of legal and protective riding gear.

The National Fire Chiefs Council and Biker Down have come together to share advice and information to raise public awareness week to support the reduction of motorcycle rider injuries and fatalities in the UK.

Through increased awareness, they aim to encourage people to improve their riding skills, adopt safer habits and provide education to respond in the event of an incident.

The focussed week of action is scheduled to coincide with motorcycle activity as weather improves and we generally start to see an increase in motorcycle casualties.

Tony Crook, NFCC lead for road safety, said: “Motorcyclists are over-represented in collision and casualty statistics nationally.

"With an increase in the number of people using motorbikes for both commuting and enjoyment, our aim is to encourage riders to do all they can to ride safe and ensure they do all they can to be visible on the road.

"This campaign at the beginning of the motorcycling season is a great opportunity for all partners to deliver a range of safety messages across the UK.”

Organisations supporting the campaign include the National Police Chiefs Council, the Motorcycle Industry Association, Trading Standards England, Highways England, the National Young Riders Forum, RoSPA, IAM and the Motorcycle Action Group. especially since the trade in counterfeit and fake gear has grown in recent years.

Find out more on Biker Down Devon and Somerset on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bikerdowndevonandsomerset/