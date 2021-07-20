News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in crash near Ottery St Mary

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:17 PM July 20, 2021   
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

An appeal for information has been launched after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near Ottery St Mary earlier this month.

Police investigating a road traffic collision involving a motorbike on the B3177 in Alfington, near Ottery St Mary, on Wednesday, July 7, at around noon, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious leg injury.

Officers would particularly like to hear from the driver of a white hatchback-type car who might have witnessed the collision.

The white car was travelling from the A30 towards Ottery St Mary and may have been stopped alongside a Stagecoach bus at the time of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0330 of Wednesday, July 7.

